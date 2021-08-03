Brokers Offer Predictions for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

DV stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,640,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

