Brokers Set Expectations for First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $72.96 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

