Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.70

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.70 and last traded at C$55.32, with a volume of 65282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.38. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

