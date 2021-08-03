Brookmont Capital Management Buys 98 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.