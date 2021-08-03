Brookmont Capital Management Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 169.5% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 229,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,081,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $231.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.99. The company has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

