Brookstone Capital Management Invests $10.21 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,697.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,485.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.