Brookstone Capital Management Invests $7.87 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,000.

Separately, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

