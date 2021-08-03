Brookstone Capital Management Invests $9.10 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,034,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $134.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.