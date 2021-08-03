Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Bruker stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 56,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,886. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

