Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

NYSE BC opened at $103.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

