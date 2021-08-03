Bryan J. Salvatore Sells 5,591 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.34. 3,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

