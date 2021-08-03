(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTA. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).
