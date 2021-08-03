(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTA. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

About (BTA.L)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

