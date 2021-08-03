Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its strategic endeavors including Burlington 2.0 off-price initiative. Via this strategy, the company focuses on three aspects, marketing, merchandising, and store prototype. We note that the company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were primarily driven by the successful execution of the Burlington 2.0 initiative. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also impressive in the quarter under review. Also, its store-expansion strategies including the latest store prototypes appear encouraging. Following the stellar first-quarter results, the company raised its internal baseline comp sales guidance to positive 10% for fiscal second quarter.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

BURL stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.67. 6,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $175.89 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

