BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of BWXT traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

