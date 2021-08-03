Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $504.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. Analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

