Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 533.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.