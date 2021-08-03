Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CLBS stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
