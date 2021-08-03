Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 224,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,035. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

