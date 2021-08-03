California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 17,540 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Switch worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Switch by 9.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.