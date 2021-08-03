California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 21,982 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Quanterix worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $2,545,400. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.