California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.