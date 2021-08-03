California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 39.42%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

