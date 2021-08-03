California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.68 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

