California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.93 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of NMI worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

