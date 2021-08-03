California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 199.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

