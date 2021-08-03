California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 333 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $215,000.

HMN stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

