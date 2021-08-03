California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 358 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

