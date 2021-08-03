Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.42.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of -226.43. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.52.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2374251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

