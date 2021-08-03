Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,035 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canaan were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Shares of CAN opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.