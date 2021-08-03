Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 142,000 TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TrueCar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrueCar by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $462,833. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

