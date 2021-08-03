Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

