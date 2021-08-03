Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,016 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $253.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

