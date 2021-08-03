Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.33.

CU stock opened at C$36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.25. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

