Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.33.
CU stock opened at C$36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.25. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
