Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Director Purchases C$341,563.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$34.01 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.90.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

