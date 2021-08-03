Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

