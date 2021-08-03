Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF remained flat at $$33.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

