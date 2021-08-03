Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$48.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.68.

CPX stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.42. 215,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,396. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$28.14 and a 52-week high of C$42.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.62.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

