Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

CSWC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,688. The stock has a market cap of $533.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 103.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

