Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. 7,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

