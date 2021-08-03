Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.47

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 835491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,644,536. Insiders have sold 350,859 shares of company stock worth $1,962,189 in the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

