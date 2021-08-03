Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,316 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 416.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $81,748,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.