Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 602 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 148.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 515,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500,118 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

