Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

LIVN stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

