Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3,305.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after buying an additional 261,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 617,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 265,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $12,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

