Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,353. The stock has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

