Carrier Global (CARR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

6/22/2021 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

6/22/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

