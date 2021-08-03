Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $56.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.