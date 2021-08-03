Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Cars.com has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

