Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 47,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,979. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

