CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $11,458.83 and approximately $7.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006255 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

