CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $109,572.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00061700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00806868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00094031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042217 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.